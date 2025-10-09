Left Menu

Paramotors in Myanmar: A New Frontier in Aerial Warfare

A protester survived an attack by Myanmar's military using paramotors in Sagaing, killing at least 20. The use of motorized paragliders highlights the military's evolving aerial tactics in the ongoing civil war. The international community calls for a cessation of violence and genuine dialogue with opposition groups.

Updated: 09-10-2025 01:15 IST
Paramotors in Myanmar: A New Frontier in Aerial Warfare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A protester was lucky to survive when Myanmar's military launched an attack using paramotors at a gathering in Sagaing. Reports indicate at least 20 fatalities, according to eyewitnesses and various organizations.

The attack emphasizes the military's strategic use of paramotors as the conflict expands. The military's history of utilizing such vehicles traces back to December 2024, with their deployment increasing.

The international community, including the U.S. State Department, has expressed concern, urging Myanmar to cease violence and begin earnest discussions with opposition factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

