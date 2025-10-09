Left Menu

Pentagon Press Showdown: A Struggle for Journalistic Freedom

Journalists covering the US military may face eviction from the Pentagon unless they sign new rules restricting their work. These changes, led by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, could intimidate sources and impact press freedom, as expressed by the Pentagon Press Association.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-10-2025 03:08 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 03:08 IST
Journalists who cover the US military are facing a critical deadline next week that could see them expelled from the Pentagon. This follows new restrictions issued by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, challenging the norms that have governed media access for decades. The situation has reached a contentious point with both negotiations and resistance.

The Pentagon Press Association expressed disappointment over talks that have failed to alleviate their concerns. Under the new rules, reporters are restricted from accessing areas without an escort and are warned not to report even unclassified information without clearance from the Pentagon's top brass.

While the Pentagon insists journalists must acknowledge these rules to maintain press credentials, they assure it won't block news reporting. However, revoking credentials remains an option for any breach, raising fears about the potential impact on free press and transparency, particularly in an era marked by multiple lawsuits against media outlets.

