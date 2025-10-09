Argentina Tightens Reins on Presidential Decrees

In a significant development, Argentina's lower house has approved a crucial law designed to curtail the use of presidential emergency decrees. This legislative move presents a direct challenge to the executive powers wielded by President Javier Milei, whose party currently does not hold a majority in either chamber.

Lawmaker debates culminated in a vote of 140 in favor and 80 against the measure, with 17 abstentions. The Senate had already given its consent to the legislation, but it still faces a potential veto from President Milei.

Under the new law, any new presidential emergency decree must receive approval from both Congress and the Senate within a 90-day period. Failure to secure this endorsement will render the decree ineffective, marking a significant shift in the balance of legislative and executive powers in Argentina.

(With inputs from agencies.)