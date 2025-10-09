Left Menu

Argentina Tightens Reins on Presidential Decrees

Argentina's lower house has passed a law limiting the use of presidential emergency decrees, challenging President Javier Milei's executive powers. The law mandates congressional endorsement within 90 days for new decrees or they become ineffective, although Milei can still veto the legislation.

In a significant development, Argentina's lower house has approved a crucial law designed to curtail the use of presidential emergency decrees. This legislative move presents a direct challenge to the executive powers wielded by President Javier Milei, whose party currently does not hold a majority in either chamber.

Lawmaker debates culminated in a vote of 140 in favor and 80 against the measure, with 17 abstentions. The Senate had already given its consent to the legislation, but it still faces a potential veto from President Milei.

Under the new law, any new presidential emergency decree must receive approval from both Congress and the Senate within a 90-day period. Failure to secure this endorsement will render the decree ineffective, marking a significant shift in the balance of legislative and executive powers in Argentina.

