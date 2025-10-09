Historic Gaza Deal: Israel and Hamas Agree to Hostage Release

In a landmark development, Israel and Hamas have agreed to the initial stage of a U.S.-proposed Gaza deal, facilitating the release of Israeli hostages, as announced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump expressed pride in the agreement on Truth Social, highlighting that all hostages are set to be released imminently, alongside Israel's troop withdrawal to predetermined lines, marking the beginning of a quest for lasting peace.

The announcement follows the second anniversary of Hamas' offensive on Israel, which led to significant devastation in Gaza, with more than 67,000 casualties reported. As efforts continue, Trump might visit Egypt this weekend to further address the ceasefire and finalize the agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)