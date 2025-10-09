Israel and Hamas Reach Groundbreaking Ceasefire Agreement

Israel and Hamas have reached a breakthrough ceasefire agreement, potentially marking an end to a devastating conflict that has claimed tens of thousands of lives and left Gaza in ruins.

Negotiated with the assistance of the Trump administration, the deal includes the release of hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, a move that US President Donald Trump heralded as a step towards 'Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace.'

The diplomatic progress, which unfolded after intense negotiations in Egypt, reflects some of the most significant advancements towards peace in the region in months.

