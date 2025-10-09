Left Menu

Senate Blocks Trump's Military Action Against Venezuelan Drug Traffickers

The U.S. Senate narrowly blocked an effort to halt President Trump's military actions against alleged Venezuelan drug traffickers without congressional authorization. Despite bipartisan opposition, the decision prevents a vote on terminating these operations. Concerns raised include regional destabilization, potential escalation, and civilian casualties. Critics argue for congressional oversight.

Senate Blocks Trump's Military Action Against Venezuelan Drug Traffickers
The U.S. Senate on Wednesday narrowly voted down a preliminary measure aimed at stopping President Donald Trump's military efforts against alleged Venezuelan drug traffickers, unless sanctioned by Congress.

This move was championed by Democratic Senators Adam Schiff and Tim Kaine, along with Republican Senator Rand Paul, with the final tally standing at 48-51. Notably, Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski also supported the measure.

Critics warned these unchecked military actions could destabilize the Caribbean region and provoke international tension. Proponents, however, claim the strikes align with President Trump's campaign promises and insist they are lawful and limited, despite concerns about potential collateral damage.

