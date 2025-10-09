Left Menu

Historic Ceasefire Deal in Gaza: A New Dawn?

Israel and Hamas agreed on the first phase of a U.S.-backed plan involving a ceasefire and hostage exchange, aiming to end a two-year conflict in Gaza. Concerns persist about implementation details, but the deal marks a potential major policy success for President Trump in his peace endeavors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 06:47 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 06:47 IST
On Wednesday, Israel and Hamas agreed to the first phase of a peace deal as part of President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza. The ceasefire and hostage exchange could pave the way for ending a brutal two-year war that has destabilized the Middle East.

The accord comes just after the second anniversary of Hamas's lethal attack, which led to Israel's severe military retaliation on Gaza. Indirect negotiations in Egypt resulted in an agreement on the initial steps of Trump's plan, potentially bringing the parties closer than any previous attempts to halt the conflict that has involved countries like Iran, Yemen, and Lebanon.

While the agreement outlines a significant achievement for Trump, concerns remain over its execution. Key ambiguities persist, such as the timing and management of Gaza post-conflict, and the fate of Hamas. The successful implementation of the deal will need international oversight to ensure compliance and peace.

