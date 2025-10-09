Priyanka Gandhi Slams Centre Over Wayanad Loan Waiver Stance

In a recent development, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has voiced strong criticism against the central government for its refusal to waive loans for victims of the notorious Wayanad landslides.

The Congress leader highlighted the government's readiness to forgive debts of big corporations while neglecting the plight of individuals affected by natural disasters.

The Kerala High Court has remarked that the Union government has failed the landslide victims, urging an immediate reconsideration of its loan waiver policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)