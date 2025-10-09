Police Crackdown on Jajpur's Chain-Snatching Gang
Authorities in Odisha's Jajpur district have apprehended three members of a notorious chain-snatching gang responsible for over 20 robberies. In a planned police operation, 46 grams of stolen gold was recovered. The gang primarily targeted national highways and remains partially at large with two members fleeing the scene.
In Jajpur district of Odisha, police successfully dismantled a notorious chain-snatching gang with the arrest of three gang members, according to law enforcement officials who spoke on Thursday. Authorities confiscated 46 grams of gold jewelry believed to be stolen by the suspects.
The gang is suspected to have executed at least 20 robberies, primarily focusing on highways that pass through various police jurisdictions in the district over recent months. The operation to capture them unfolded Wednesday during a routine patrol on NH-16 between Jaraka and Barabati.
Jajpur Road SDPO Laxmidhar Swain revealed that a Dharmasala police patrolling team pursued suspicious individuals on a motorcycle, ultimately detaining them. During in-depth questioning at the station, the individuals admitted to being involved in chain-snatching activities across multiple areas within the district.
(With inputs from agencies.)
