Massive Security Operation Unveiled for Bihar Assembly Elections

Bihar is gearing up for its assembly elections with an unprecedented security operation. Over 400,000 security personnel, including Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Bihar Police, and special units, will be deployed to ensure free and fair elections, according to the state's Director General of Police, Vinay Kumar.

In a significant move, heli-drops will not be used for deploying forces to remote areas, thanks to improved road infrastructure. This decision aligns with a decline in Naxal activities, eliminating the need to relocate polling stations. The focus remains on ensuring safety and smooth operations at the polling booths.

The elections will take place in two phases on November 6 and 11, with counting on November 14. Bihar Police Quick Response Teams will be on standby to manage emergencies, while a special VIP security pool is ready to protect high-profile attendees during the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)