Left Menu

Massive Security Operation Unveiled for Bihar Assembly Elections

Bihar is deploying over 400,000 security personnel for upcoming assembly elections, with no heli-drops for the first time due to improved infrastructure. Security forces from various units will ensure voter safety, aided by Bihar Police's Quick Response Teams. Elections are set for November 6 and 11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 09-10-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 11:31 IST
Massive Security Operation Unveiled for Bihar Assembly Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar is gearing up for its assembly elections with an unprecedented security operation. Over 400,000 security personnel, including Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Bihar Police, and special units, will be deployed to ensure free and fair elections, according to the state's Director General of Police, Vinay Kumar.

In a significant move, heli-drops will not be used for deploying forces to remote areas, thanks to improved road infrastructure. This decision aligns with a decline in Naxal activities, eliminating the need to relocate polling stations. The focus remains on ensuring safety and smooth operations at the polling booths.

The elections will take place in two phases on November 6 and 11, with counting on November 14. Bihar Police Quick Response Teams will be on standby to manage emergencies, while a special VIP security pool is ready to protect high-profile attendees during the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's New Premier and the Central Bank: A Delicate Balancing Act

Japan's New Premier and the Central Bank: A Delicate Balancing Act

 Global
2
IMF Unlocks $347 Million for Sri Lanka's Economic Recovery

IMF Unlocks $347 Million for Sri Lanka's Economic Recovery

 Global
3
Notorious Gangster Shot Dead in Police Encounter

Notorious Gangster Shot Dead in Police Encounter

 India
4
Taiwan's Drone Defense Strategy Amid Rising Tensions with China

Taiwan's Drone Defense Strategy Amid Rising Tensions with China

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025