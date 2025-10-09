Breakthrough in Gaza: Israel and Hamas Agree to U.S. Plan

In a remarkable diplomatic development, Israel and Hamas have agreed on the initial phase of the U.S.-backed Gaza plan. This agreement marks a critical step towards potentially ending the ongoing conflict and ensuring the release of all hostages.

The EU's foreign affairs chief hailed the accord as a 'major diplomatic accomplishment' that could pave the way for peace in the region.

The European Union has pledged to support the plan's implementation, with leaders like Kaja Kallas emphasizing their commitment to aid in achieving lasting peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)