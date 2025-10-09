Left Menu

Breakthrough in Gaza: Israel and Hamas Agree to U.S. Plan

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, Israel and Hamas have agreed on the first phase of the U.S. Gaza plan. This development provides a real opportunity to end the war and secure the release of all hostages, according to the EU's foreign affairs chief.

In a remarkable diplomatic development, Israel and Hamas have agreed on the initial phase of the U.S.-backed Gaza plan. This agreement marks a critical step towards potentially ending the ongoing conflict and ensuring the release of all hostages.

The EU's foreign affairs chief hailed the accord as a 'major diplomatic accomplishment' that could pave the way for peace in the region.

The European Union has pledged to support the plan's implementation, with leaders like Kaja Kallas emphasizing their commitment to aid in achieving lasting peace and stability.

