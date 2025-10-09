Lawyer's Shoe Assault Sparks Outrage at Supreme Court

In a startling breach of security, lawyer Rakesh Kishore attempted to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, during a court session on Thursday. The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) swiftly responded, terminating Kishore's membership for what it termed 'grave misconduct.'

The incident, marked by Kishore's shouted declaration of 'Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge' (will not tolerate insult to Sanatan Dharma), was met with immediate action by the Bar Council of India, which suspended Kishore's practice license. The SCBA described his actions as a 'direct assault on judicial independence' and a severe breach of professional ethics.

The SCBA's Executive Committee emphasized the severity of Kishore's actions, stating his behavior was incompatible with the dignity and decorum expected of their members. The decision to terminate his membership was deemed necessary to uphold the integrity of the legal profession and maintain the crucial trust between the Bar and the Bench.

