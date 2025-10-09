Left Menu

Lawyer's Shoe Assault Sparks Outrage at Supreme Court

In an unprecedented incident, the Supreme Court Bar Association expelled lawyer Rakesh Kishore after he attempted to throw a shoe at the Chief Justice of India. The act was condemned as a breach of decorum and judicial independence, resulting in the suspension of Kishore's bar license.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 11:51 IST
In a startling breach of security, lawyer Rakesh Kishore attempted to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, during a court session on Thursday. The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) swiftly responded, terminating Kishore's membership for what it termed 'grave misconduct.'

The incident, marked by Kishore's shouted declaration of 'Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge' (will not tolerate insult to Sanatan Dharma), was met with immediate action by the Bar Council of India, which suspended Kishore's practice license. The SCBA described his actions as a 'direct assault on judicial independence' and a severe breach of professional ethics.

The SCBA's Executive Committee emphasized the severity of Kishore's actions, stating his behavior was incompatible with the dignity and decorum expected of their members. The decision to terminate his membership was deemed necessary to uphold the integrity of the legal profession and maintain the crucial trust between the Bar and the Bench.

(With inputs from agencies.)

