Tragic Demise of IPS Officer Unfolds a Tale of Alleged Systematic Persecution

The suspected suicide of senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar has sparked controversy and allegations of systemic harassment within the Haryana Police. Kumar's 'final note' accuses senior officers of caste-based discrimination, mental harassment, and public humiliation, highlighting the challenges faced by officers from marginalized communities.

Kumar's wife, Amneet P Kumar, who returned to Chandigarh from Japan, has filed a police complaint alleging her husband's death was due to systematic persecution. She has requested an FIR against senior police officials, alleging they used their authority to mentally torment Kumar to the point of suicide.

The incident has triggered calls for a judicial inquiry, with Congress MP Varun Chaudhary labeling the death as 'deeply tragic and shocking.' Chandigarh police continue to investigate, with evidence being collected from Kumar's residence, including his 'final note' and electronic items.

