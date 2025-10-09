Elder Abuse: Family Tensions Over Property in Maharashtra

The police in Maharashtra's Thane district have lodged a case against a 79-year-old man's two sons and daughters-in-law, accused of harassment concerning a property dispute, according to an official statement on Thursday.

An officer from the Vitthalwadi police station in Ulhasnagar reported that the senior citizen alleged his children were attempting to seize his property, consisting of six rooms and two galas.

The elderly man, residing in Kurla Camp, had previously pursued a maintenance case in Ulhasnagar court, which reportedly intensified the domestic abuse. Allegations include one son threatening his ailing wife with a sickle and attempts to eject the elderly couple from their home. Charges, including causing harm and criminal intimidation, have been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)