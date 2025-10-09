Left Menu

Elder Abuse: Family Tensions Over Property in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra's Thane district, police have registered a case against two sons and daughters-in-law for allegedly harassing a 79-year-old man and his wife over property. The dispute involves six rooms and two galas. The senior citizen previously filed a maintenance case, escalating domestic abuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-10-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 13:28 IST
Elder Abuse: Family Tensions Over Property in Maharashtra
The police in Maharashtra's Thane district have lodged a case against a 79-year-old man's two sons and daughters-in-law, accused of harassment concerning a property dispute, according to an official statement on Thursday.

An officer from the Vitthalwadi police station in Ulhasnagar reported that the senior citizen alleged his children were attempting to seize his property, consisting of six rooms and two galas.

The elderly man, residing in Kurla Camp, had previously pursued a maintenance case in Ulhasnagar court, which reportedly intensified the domestic abuse. Allegations include one son threatening his ailing wife with a sickle and attempts to eject the elderly couple from their home. Charges, including causing harm and criminal intimidation, have been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act.

