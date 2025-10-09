Relentless Search: Commandos Lost in Anantnag Wilderness

The relentless search for two missing soldiers in Anantnag's challenging landscape entered its third day on Thursday, according to officials. Dense vegetation, unpredictable terrain, and adverse weather continue to hinder efforts.

The soldiers, elite commandos from a prestigious Para unit, disappeared during a combing operation in the Kokernag region on Tuesday. The mission kicked off in Ahlan Gadole, following intelligence suggesting terrorists were present, officials reported.

Efforts intensified with aerial reconnaissance after the soldiers went out of communication, hindered by a severe snowstorm on Monday night. According to the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army, the search is ongoing despite adverse weather conditions.

