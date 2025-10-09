Left Menu

Relentless Search: Commandos Lost in Anantnag Wilderness

In the rugged terrains of Anantnag, the search for two missing commandos entered its third day. Hampered by dense vegetation and adverse weather, the soldiers disappeared during an operation targeting terrorists in Kokernag. Their last known contact was before a severe snowstorm disrupted communication lines.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The relentless search for two missing soldiers in Anantnag's challenging landscape entered its third day on Thursday, according to officials. Dense vegetation, unpredictable terrain, and adverse weather continue to hinder efforts.

The soldiers, elite commandos from a prestigious Para unit, disappeared during a combing operation in the Kokernag region on Tuesday. The mission kicked off in Ahlan Gadole, following intelligence suggesting terrorists were present, officials reported.

Efforts intensified with aerial reconnaissance after the soldiers went out of communication, hindered by a severe snowstorm on Monday night. According to the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army, the search is ongoing despite adverse weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

