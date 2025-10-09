Left Menu

Maharashtra Police Busts Substandard Cement Racket

A racket dealing in substandard cement being repackaged as top brands was exposed by police in Thane district, Maharashtra. Following a raid, police seized 995 cement bags and vehicles and filed a case against Navin Bhatia and unidentified associates. Investigations are ongoing to trace the distribution network.

In a significant breakthrough, the police in Maharashtra's Thane district have uncovered a network involved in selling substandard cement under the guise of well-known brands, an official reported on Thursday.

Based on strategic inputs, a police team from Kolsewadi station in Kalyan executed a raid at Musale Compound on Tuesday, seizing four vehicles loaded with 995 bags of misrepresented cement.

Assistant Police Inspector S S Bhalerao confirmed that the confiscated bags, branded under reputed names, contained low-quality cement. Authorities apprehended Navin Bhatia and initiated a case against him and unnamed collaborators, while efforts are ongoing to dismantle their distribution operation.

