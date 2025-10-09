Court Battles Intensify Over Trump's National Guard Deployments

President Donald Trump's forceful National Guard deployments will face legal scrutiny in two U.S. states as courts decide on the federal government's militarization efforts in cities.

An Illinois federal judge will consider halting the Guard's deployment to Chicago, while a California appeals court evaluates Trump's challenge against a blocked deployment ruling in Portland. A group of 24 states supports Oregon and California's lawsuit, asserting constitutional violations and endangerment from federal intervention.

With 500 National Guard troops ready near Chicago, the deployments have sparked controversy. Critics accuse Trump of politically motivated maneuvers, as Democrats oppose his decision. Meanwhile, protesters voice concerns about potential escalations, echoing their opposition through marches in Chicago.

