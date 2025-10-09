Left Menu

Chidambaram Questions EC Over Bihar Electoral Rolls

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram questioned the Election Commission on the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, highlighting concerns over discrepancies such as duplicate entries and missing data. This comes amid accusations from the opposition that the EC is biased towards the ruling BJP.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has raised pointed questions to the Election Commission (EC) regarding the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. His queries, articulated on social media platform X, revolve around the proportion of the state's adult population included in the voter list, citing concerns over approximately 5.2 lakh duplicate entries.

Chidambaram emphasized that, while he does not directly accuse the EC of any misconduct, the people of India deserve clarity on these electoral discrepancies. He cited official estimates suggesting 90.7% inclusion of the adult population in electoral rolls, questioning the exclusion of the remaining 9.3% and highlighting issues such as blank or invalid house numbers exceeding 2,00,000 entries.

The Congress party supports these allegations, with its Empowered Action Group of Leaders and Experts (EAGLE) also questioning the EC's transparency. Despite the controversy, the EC maintains its commitment to fair elections, ensuring no eligible citizen is excluded or ineligible individuals enlisted. Bihar's elections will occur in November, with outcomes pivotal for the ruling NDA government led by Nitish Kumar, challenged by the opposition coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

