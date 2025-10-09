Crime of Passion: Girlfriend's Murder Shocks Delhi

In a chilling turn of events, a 25-year-old man from Haryana has been apprehended for allegedly murdering his girlfriend in her south Delhi apartment. The suspect, identified as Himanshu, had been in a relationship with Sakshi, whom he accused of infidelity.

The relationship between Himanshu and Sakshi began in Rajasthan before the couple relocated to Delhi. An argument at Sakshi's rented home turned lethal when Himanshu reportedly attacked her with a knife, later fleeing the scene and locking the door from outside.

Police were alerted to the gruesome scene after a concerned neighbor called in regarding a loud quarrel and bloodstains. Through extensive CCTV analysis and technical surveillance, authorities traced the suspect to Haryana, leading to his arrest. A murder case is currently under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)