Crime of Passion: Girlfriend's Murder Shocks Delhi
A man from Haryana has been arrested for allegedly murdering his girlfriend in her Delhi apartment, suspecting her of infidelity. The incident unraveled after a neighbor's call to the police led to the discovery of the woman's body. The accused was captured in Haryana using technical surveillance.
- Country:
- India
In a chilling turn of events, a 25-year-old man from Haryana has been apprehended for allegedly murdering his girlfriend in her south Delhi apartment. The suspect, identified as Himanshu, had been in a relationship with Sakshi, whom he accused of infidelity.
The relationship between Himanshu and Sakshi began in Rajasthan before the couple relocated to Delhi. An argument at Sakshi's rented home turned lethal when Himanshu reportedly attacked her with a knife, later fleeing the scene and locking the door from outside.
Police were alerted to the gruesome scene after a concerned neighbor called in regarding a loud quarrel and bloodstains. Through extensive CCTV analysis and technical surveillance, authorities traced the suspect to Haryana, leading to his arrest. A murder case is currently under investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- murder
- Delhi
- Haryana
- crime
- arrest
- infidelity
- Sakshi
- Himanshu
- police
- investigation
ALSO READ
Tragic Tale of Infidelity and Rage in Delhi: A Chilling Love Story
Quick Thinking Leads to Arrest in Delhi Metro Theft
Crackdown on Gambling Racket: Key Arrests Made
Tragic Toll: Toxic Syrup Causes Child Deaths, Factory Owner Arrested
Delhi Police Arrest Notorious Gogi Gang Member in Extortion Probe