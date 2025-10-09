Ceasefire Sparks Joy in Gaza: Hostage Deal Underway

A ceasefire and hostage exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas has brought celebrations in Gaza and Israel, marking the first phase of U.S. President Trump's plan to end the conflict. The agreement was signed in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh and took effect when officially ratified by Israel's cabinet. The deal includes a partial troop withdrawal by Israel and a swap involving 20 Israeli hostages and several prisoners held by Israel.

The move has been met with joy from Palestinians and the families of Israeli hostages, who have demanded their return. However, Israeli airstrikes continued in some areas of Gaza following the announcement of the deal. Nine Palestinians were reportedly killed in strikes over the past 24 hours according to the Gaza health ministry.

Critics point out that while this ceasefire represents a significant step towards peace, many details, including governance and the status of Hamas, remain unresolved. Discussions continue on the next phase of Trump's peace plan, which involves an international oversight committee, amid varying reactions from Israeli political factions and regional powers.

