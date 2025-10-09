Pakistani Forces Thwart TTP Threat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In a significant blow to militant activities in Pakistan's troubled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, security forces successfully executed an intelligence-based operation, resulting in the death of seven terrorists linked to the notorious Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The operation, carried out in Daraban, Dera Ismail Khan district, claimed the life of an army Major, underscoring the risks faced by military personnel engaged in combating terrorism. The raid also led to the seizure of weapons from the terrorists, who were involved in numerous activities against security and law enforcement.

This operation followed the death of 11 military personnel, highlighting the ongoing threat posed by the TTP after its ceasefire collapse in November 2022, which has led to an uptick in militant attacks in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)