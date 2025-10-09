Pakistani Forces Thwart TTP Threat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
An intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, successfully neutralized seven terrorists affiliated with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The operation, however, claimed the life of an army Major. Weapons from the militants were seized, marking a significant blow to the terror group's activities in the region.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a significant blow to militant activities in Pakistan's troubled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, security forces successfully executed an intelligence-based operation, resulting in the death of seven terrorists linked to the notorious Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
The operation, carried out in Daraban, Dera Ismail Khan district, claimed the life of an army Major, underscoring the risks faced by military personnel engaged in combating terrorism. The raid also led to the seizure of weapons from the terrorists, who were involved in numerous activities against security and law enforcement.
This operation followed the death of 11 military personnel, highlighting the ongoing threat posed by the TTP after its ceasefire collapse in November 2022, which has led to an uptick in militant attacks in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Opens Nuclear Sector to Private Firms, Boosts India-UK Cooperation
South African Court Orders Release of Withheld Locomotive Spares to Boost Transnet Operations
India and UK have reached an agreement on cooperation in military training: PM Modi after talks with British counterpart Starmer.
Pakistani Security Forces Neutralize TTP Militants in Intense Operation
We decided to establish Industry Guild and Supply Chain Observatory for cooperation on critical minerals: PM Modi after talks with Starmer.