Navi Mumbai Man Faces FIR Over Derogatory AI Video of India's Chief Justice

A resident of Navi Mumbai is facing legal action for allegedly creating and sharing an AI-generated video containing derogatory content about Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai. Local law enforcement registered the case following a complaint lodged by a Panvel resident who spotted the video circulated across social media platforms.

The police have initiated a First Information Report (FIR) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act). Cyber experts have been engaged to trace the digital origins and pathways of the video's circulation, according to officials familiar with the case.

Law enforcement has instructed social media platforms to immediately remove the inappropriate content. The incident follows a separate event earlier this week where a lawyer attempted to throw a shoe at CJI Gavai, leading the Bar Council of India to suspend the lawyer's license forthwith.

(With inputs from agencies.)