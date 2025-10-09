Kremlin Backs Gaza Ceasefire Amidst Global Tensions

The Kremlin has praised the recently announced Gaza ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. It notes this development marks a crucial step in de-escalating the long-standing conflict in the Middle East.

The ceasefire aligns with the initial phase of U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed optimism about these actions, urging for effective implementation.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov views this as the best available solution. He highlights the West's role in delaying Palestinian statehood decisions, stressing that resolving this is essential for regional stability.

