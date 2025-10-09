Left Menu

Kremlin Backs Gaza Ceasefire Amidst Global Tensions

The Kremlin has applauded the newly established Gaza ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, supported by the U.S. This initial phase aims to curb the ongoing conflict and potentially lead to lasting peace. Russian officials emphasize the importance of its implementation for regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 15:23 IST
Kremlin Backs Gaza Ceasefire Amidst Global Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Kremlin has praised the recently announced Gaza ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. It notes this development marks a crucial step in de-escalating the long-standing conflict in the Middle East.

The ceasefire aligns with the initial phase of U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed optimism about these actions, urging for effective implementation.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov views this as the best available solution. He highlights the West's role in delaying Palestinian statehood decisions, stressing that resolving this is essential for regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Aquatic Endeavor: Laying Foundations in Odisha

Modi's Aquatic Endeavor: Laying Foundations in Odisha

 India
2
Kerala’s IT Giants Prepare for Global Showcase at GITEX 2025

Kerala’s IT Giants Prepare for Global Showcase at GITEX 2025

 India
3
Transformative Strides in India's Healthcare: Institutional Deliveries Surge to 89%

Transformative Strides in India's Healthcare: Institutional Deliveries Surge...

 India
4
Supreme Court to Hear Plea on Karur Stampede Probe

Supreme Court to Hear Plea on Karur Stampede Probe

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025