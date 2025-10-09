Punjab Police Foils Terror Plot: Babbar Khalsa International Network Busted

In a decisive move against terrorism, Punjab Police apprehended two individuals linked to the Babbar Khalsa International terror module in Jalandhar. The operation resulted in the seizure of 2.5 kg of RDX and an improvised explosive device (IED) fitted with a remote control, which were poised for a terror attack.

This breakthrough comes as part of efforts to counter militant networks backed by Pakistan's ISI. The operation was orchestrated by Jalandhar's Counter Intelligence unit and linked to UK-based handlers under the direction of noted mastermind Harwinder Singh Rinda.

An FIR has been lodged in Amritsar under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosives Substances Act, highlighting the seriousness with which authorities are combating terrorism. The ongoing vigilance underscores the region's resolve to combat such threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)