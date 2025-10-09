Left Menu

Arrest Made in Chilling Double Murder Near Jaffer Saheb Canal Bridge

Two individuals have been arrested for allegedly murdering two men who refused to hand over their money and mobile during an extortion attempt near Jaffer Saheb Canal Bridge. Police investigations continue, and a motorcycle used by the suspects has been seized.

In a shocking incident, two young men were arrested for the brutal murder of two individuals who resisted an extortion attempt near the Jaffer Saheb Canal Bridge.

According to Nellore district's Superintendent of Police, Ajitha Vejendla, the suspects, identified as Madhira Sai Shankar and Kondapuram Manoj, were apprehended close to a railway station.

Both victims, Shiva from Kadapa and Manikala Polayya from Bapatla, met their end when they refused to comply with the suspects' demands, leading to a tragic chain of events.

