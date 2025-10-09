Arrest Made in Chilling Double Murder Near Jaffer Saheb Canal Bridge

In a shocking incident, two young men were arrested for the brutal murder of two individuals who resisted an extortion attempt near the Jaffer Saheb Canal Bridge.

According to Nellore district's Superintendent of Police, Ajitha Vejendla, the suspects, identified as Madhira Sai Shankar and Kondapuram Manoj, were apprehended close to a railway station.

Both victims, Shiva from Kadapa and Manikala Polayya from Bapatla, met their end when they refused to comply with the suspects' demands, leading to a tragic chain of events.

(With inputs from agencies.)