Dramatic Capture: Fugitive Arrested in Thrilling Police Encounter

A man wanted for murder in Meerut was apprehended after a shootout with police in Delhi's Rohini area. Hamza, the accused, allegedly killed his friend Adil over a love rivalry and uploaded a video of the crime online. He was injured in the leg during his arrest.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a dramatic showdown, a man wanted for murder in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut was apprehended following a tense police encounter in north-west Delhi's Rohini area early Thursday. The fugitive, identified as Hamza, allegedly murdered his friend Adil on October 1, 2024, over a romantic rivalry.

The incident unraveled as police intercepted Hamza near a Delhi Jal Board building. He attempted to escape by opening fire, prompting officers to retaliate, wounding him in the leg before taking him into custody. A stolen Scooty and a loaded pistol were recovered from the scene.

Hamza's crime was notably gruesome; after shooting Adil, he recorded the act and shared it on social media, inciting public outrage. During interrogation, Hamza reportedly confessed to the murder and revealed his history of violent offenses, marking him as a repeat offender in Uttar Pradesh's criminal landscape.

