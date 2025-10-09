Dramatic Capture: Fugitive Arrested in Thrilling Police Encounter

In a dramatic showdown, a man wanted for murder in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut was apprehended following a tense police encounter in north-west Delhi's Rohini area early Thursday. The fugitive, identified as Hamza, allegedly murdered his friend Adil on October 1, 2024, over a romantic rivalry.

The incident unraveled as police intercepted Hamza near a Delhi Jal Board building. He attempted to escape by opening fire, prompting officers to retaliate, wounding him in the leg before taking him into custody. A stolen Scooty and a loaded pistol were recovered from the scene.

Hamza's crime was notably gruesome; after shooting Adil, he recorded the act and shared it on social media, inciting public outrage. During interrogation, Hamza reportedly confessed to the murder and revealed his history of violent offenses, marking him as a repeat offender in Uttar Pradesh's criminal landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)