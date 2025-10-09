Left Menu

Tragic Alleged Suicide of Senior Haryana IPS Officer Sparks Calls for Justice

The alleged suicide of senior Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar has prompted demands for an impartial probe. The incident underscores issues of institutional insensitivity and caste-based discrimination under BJP rule. Public calls for justice intensify as the officer's note highlights mental harassment by senior officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-10-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 16:07 IST
The Congress has called for an independent investigation into the alleged suicide of Y Puran Kumar, a senior IPS officer in Haryana. Kumar, found dead with a gunshot wound, reportedly left a note blaming mental harassment by senior officers.

Leader of the Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, emphasized the need for a fair inquiry, stressing that the state government must ensure justice. The incident has sparked widespread concern about the safety of ordinary citizens if a senior officer could face such distress.

Further outcry came after Congress MP Kumari Selja highlighted the incident as a tragedy reflecting ongoing caste-based discrimination under BJP governance, urging stringent action against those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

