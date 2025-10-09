Tragic Alleged Suicide of Senior Haryana IPS Officer Sparks Calls for Justice
The alleged suicide of senior Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar has prompted demands for an impartial probe. The incident underscores issues of institutional insensitivity and caste-based discrimination under BJP rule. Public calls for justice intensify as the officer's note highlights mental harassment by senior officials.
The Congress has called for an independent investigation into the alleged suicide of Y Puran Kumar, a senior IPS officer in Haryana. Kumar, found dead with a gunshot wound, reportedly left a note blaming mental harassment by senior officers.
Leader of the Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, emphasized the need for a fair inquiry, stressing that the state government must ensure justice. The incident has sparked widespread concern about the safety of ordinary citizens if a senior officer could face such distress.
Further outcry came after Congress MP Kumari Selja highlighted the incident as a tragedy reflecting ongoing caste-based discrimination under BJP governance, urging stringent action against those responsible.
(With inputs from agencies.)
