Tragic Alleged Suicide of Senior Haryana IPS Officer Sparks Calls for Justice

The Congress has called for an independent investigation into the alleged suicide of Y Puran Kumar, a senior IPS officer in Haryana. Kumar, found dead with a gunshot wound, reportedly left a note blaming mental harassment by senior officers.

Leader of the Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, emphasized the need for a fair inquiry, stressing that the state government must ensure justice. The incident has sparked widespread concern about the safety of ordinary citizens if a senior officer could face such distress.

Further outcry came after Congress MP Kumari Selja highlighted the incident as a tragedy reflecting ongoing caste-based discrimination under BJP governance, urging stringent action against those responsible.

