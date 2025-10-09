Left Menu

Heroes of the Storm: West Bengal Honors Unsung Frontline Workers

West Bengal's state government plans to honor firefighters, SDRF personnel, police officers, engineers, and doctors for their heroic efforts during a recent natural disaster. Despite challenges, including disputes over water management with the DVC, the state remains focused on recovery and reconstruction tasks.

In a significant gesture of appreciation, the West Bengal government will honor frontline workers who played crucial roles during the recent natural calamity in the state's northern region. Award recipients include firefighters, SDRF personnel, police officers, engineers, and doctors, all of whom showed exemplary courage amid the crisis.

The calamity claimed at least 32 lives, yet the steadfast commitment of these workers was instrumental in limiting the damage and assisting in rescue efforts. The chief minister has ratified the decision, ensuring these unsung heroes receive their due recognition.

While the state continues its intensive reconstruction efforts, it also grapples with a controversy involving the Damodar Valley Corporation. The government has accused DVC of releasing water without prior warning, contributing to a flood-like scenario in some districts during festive times. DVC denies these accusations, disputing any claims of negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

