Bomb Hoax at Star Politician Vijay's Residence Sparks Alarm
A 37-year-old man was arrested for making a hoax bomb threat to actor-politician Vijay's residence. The bomb squad conducted a search, but no explosives were found. Similar threats have been received by other public figures, prompting police investigations into the source of these hoax calls and emails.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-10-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 16:22 IST
The police apprehended a 37-year-old man Thursday after he allegedly made a hoax call claiming a bomb was planted at actor-politician Vijay's residence in Neelankarai.
Officials revealed the caller as Shabik, who caused the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad to be dispatched early morning. Despite thorough checks, no explosives were found at the scene.
Similar hoax threats have targeted public figures, including actor-politician S Ve Shekher and a national daily, raising concerns among authorities who are yet to trace the origins of these threats.
