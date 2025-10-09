Bomb Hoax at Star Politician Vijay's Residence Sparks Alarm

The police apprehended a 37-year-old man Thursday after he allegedly made a hoax call claiming a bomb was planted at actor-politician Vijay's residence in Neelankarai.

Officials revealed the caller as Shabik, who caused the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad to be dispatched early morning. Despite thorough checks, no explosives were found at the scene.

Similar hoax threats have targeted public figures, including actor-politician S Ve Shekher and a national daily, raising concerns among authorities who are yet to trace the origins of these threats.

