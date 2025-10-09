Transparency in Crisis: Decades of Delays for Information Appeals in India

In a revealing report by Satark Nagrik Sangathan, the looming crisis of backlog in India's information commissions has been highlighted with startling specifics.

The Telangana State Information Commission, for instance, could take nearly 29 years to address appeals from 2025, underscoring a systemic inefficiency affecting transparency across various states.

Compounding the issue, the Central Information Commission and two state commissions currently lack leadership, increasing the backlog of over 4 lakh pending cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)