Transparency in Crisis: Decades of Delays for Information Appeals in India

A report by Satark Nagrik Sangathan reveals that information commissions in India are facing massive delays, with some appeals expected to take decades for resolution. The report highlights a backlog of over 4 lakh cases and deficiencies in transparency and accountability, threatening the efficacy of the Right to Information Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 18:07 IST
In a revealing report by Satark Nagrik Sangathan, the looming crisis of backlog in India's information commissions has been highlighted with startling specifics.

The Telangana State Information Commission, for instance, could take nearly 29 years to address appeals from 2025, underscoring a systemic inefficiency affecting transparency across various states.

Compounding the issue, the Central Information Commission and two state commissions currently lack leadership, increasing the backlog of over 4 lakh pending cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

