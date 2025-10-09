Court Rejects Activist's Plea for Change in Siddaramaiah Case Investigation
A Bengaluru court declined activist Snehamayi Krishna's request for a change of Investigation Officer in a case against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Allegations involve Siddaramaiah's wife receiving valuable compensatory plots from MUDA. The court directed the Lokayukta to expedite the ongoing investigation without further delays.
Updated: 09-10-2025 18:09 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, a Bengaluru court dismissed an application from activist Snehamayi Krishna seeking a change of Investigating Officer in a case concerning Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
The allegations center on the Mysore Urban Development Authority's allocation of compensatory sites to Siddaramaiah's wife in a premium Mysuru area, raising questions about legality and fairness.
Moving forward, the court ordered the Karnataka Lokayukta to expedite their investigation, emphasizing no further extensions would be allowed, and called for the final report by November 15.
