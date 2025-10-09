Left Menu

Court Rejects Activist's Plea for Change in Siddaramaiah Case Investigation

A Bengaluru court declined activist Snehamayi Krishna's request for a change of Investigation Officer in a case against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Allegations involve Siddaramaiah's wife receiving valuable compensatory plots from MUDA. The court directed the Lokayukta to expedite the ongoing investigation without further delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-10-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 18:09 IST
Court Rejects Activist's Plea for Change in Siddaramaiah Case Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a Bengaluru court dismissed an application from activist Snehamayi Krishna seeking a change of Investigating Officer in a case concerning Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The allegations center on the Mysore Urban Development Authority's allocation of compensatory sites to Siddaramaiah's wife in a premium Mysuru area, raising questions about legality and fairness.

Moving forward, the court ordered the Karnataka Lokayukta to expedite their investigation, emphasizing no further extensions would be allowed, and called for the final report by November 15.

TRENDING

1
Bihar's Election Crossroads: Nitish Kumar's Political Allegiance Questioned

Bihar's Election Crossroads: Nitish Kumar's Political Allegiance Questioned

 India
2
India and Australia's Strategic Defence Partnership Strengthens

India and Australia's Strategic Defence Partnership Strengthens

 India
3
Tensions Rise as UEFA and A22 Discuss European Super League Revival

Tensions Rise as UEFA and A22 Discuss European Super League Revival

 Global
4
Supreme Court Overturns Surrogacy Age Limits for Couples before 2021

Supreme Court Overturns Surrogacy Age Limits for Couples before 2021

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025