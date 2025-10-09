Court Rejects Activist's Plea for Change in Siddaramaiah Case Investigation

In a significant development, a Bengaluru court dismissed an application from activist Snehamayi Krishna seeking a change of Investigating Officer in a case concerning Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The allegations center on the Mysore Urban Development Authority's allocation of compensatory sites to Siddaramaiah's wife in a premium Mysuru area, raising questions about legality and fairness.

Moving forward, the court ordered the Karnataka Lokayukta to expedite their investigation, emphasizing no further extensions would be allowed, and called for the final report by November 15.