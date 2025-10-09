Left Menu

Key Palestinian Leader Excluded from Hostage Exchange Deal

Israel will not release Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti as part of a deal with Hamas that involves exchanging Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners. An Israeli spokesperson confirmed Barghouti's exclusion. The agreement was to free 48 Israeli hostages in exchange for around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Amid ongoing tensions, Israel has confirmed that prominent Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti will not be released as part of a newly brokered deal with Hamas. This agreement, which aims to free Israeli hostages held in Gaza, does not include Barghouti in the exchange of Palestinian prisoners, according to an official statement made on Thursday.

An Israeli government spokesperson, Shosh Bedrosian, addressed reporters to clarify the situation, stating, "I can tell you at this point in time that he will not be part of this release." This decision underscores the complexity and selective nature of the negotiations between the two adversaries.

The deal reached through indirect talks proposes that 48 hostages in Gaza be exchanged for approximately 2,000 Palestinian prisoners currently held by Israel. This development highlights the ongoing sensitive negotiations and the intricate dynamics in the region.

