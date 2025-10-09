Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear Plea on Karur Stampede Probe

The Supreme Court will hear Tamil actor Vijay's party's plea challenging the Madras High Court's decision to form an SIT for probing the Karur stampede, which killed 41. The party seeks an independent investigation under the Supreme Court's supervision, citing potential bias from Tamil Nadu Police officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 18:53 IST
  • India

On Friday, the Supreme Court is set to hear a plea by Tamil actor Vijay's political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, contesting the Madras High Court's call for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine the Karur stampede incident.

The apex court, having agreed on Tuesday to review the plea, has scheduled a hearing for October 10. The case will be heard by Justices J K Maheshwari and N V Anjaria.

The plea highlights concerns about the impartiality of a Tamil Nadu Police-led investigation and suggests a pre-planned conspiracy by miscreants in the September 27 tragedy that claimed 41 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

