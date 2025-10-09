Supreme Court to Hear Plea on Karur Stampede Probe

On Friday, the Supreme Court is set to hear a plea by Tamil actor Vijay's political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, contesting the Madras High Court's call for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine the Karur stampede incident.

The apex court, having agreed on Tuesday to review the plea, has scheduled a hearing for October 10. The case will be heard by Justices J K Maheshwari and N V Anjaria.

The plea highlights concerns about the impartiality of a Tamil Nadu Police-led investigation and suggests a pre-planned conspiracy by miscreants in the September 27 tragedy that claimed 41 lives.

