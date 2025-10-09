Dr. Virendra Kumar Distributes Safety Gear, Ayushman Cards to Goa Sanitation Workers

In a significant step toward promoting the welfare, dignity, and safety of sanitation workers, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar, distributed safety equipment, PPE kits, and Ayushman Bharat health cards to sanitation workers under the NAMASTE Scheme during a special event organized in Panaji, Goa, on October 9, 2025.

The initiative reaffirms the government’s commitment to ensuring the social, financial, and occupational security of sanitation workers across the country, aligning with the vision of “Swachh Bharat” and “Viksit Bharat @2047”.

Recognizing the Unsung Heroes of Clean India

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Virendra Kumar praised the invaluable contribution of sanitation workers in keeping Goa’s cities and tourist destinations clean and hygienic. He noted that the state’s reputation as a global tourist hotspot rests heavily on their efforts.

“Goa is known for its natural beauty and hospitality, and sanitation workers play a crucial role in maintaining its cleanliness for both domestic and international visitors,” he said. “It is because of their tireless efforts that our cities stay clean and our environment remains healthy.”

The Minister underscored that the government is committed to transforming the working conditions of sanitation workers by providing modern tools, skill training, and comprehensive welfare schemes to ensure their safety and dignity.

NAMASTE Scheme: Towards Mechanization and Dignity of Labour

The National Action for Mechanized Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE) Scheme, jointly implemented by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE) and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), aims to eliminate hazardous manual cleaning, ensure the safety and well-being of sanitation workers, and promote mechanized and hygienic waste management practices.

Under the scheme, sanitation workers are provided with:

Safety equipment including gloves, masks, helmets, and boots;

Personal protective equipment (PPE) kits for hygienic and safe waste handling;

Health insurance through Ayushman Bharat cards , offering cashless treatment benefits up to ₹5 lakh; and

Skill development and livelihood support programs for long-term empowerment.

Dr. Virendra Kumar emphasized that mechanization and skill training are essential to end manual scavenging and protect the health and dignity of those engaged in sanitation work. He also called on state governments and local bodies to ensure timely implementation of welfare schemes and to create awareness among beneficiaries about their rights and entitlements.

Linking Sanitation Welfare with Swachh Bharat and Social Justice

Reflecting on India’s decade-long cleanliness movement, Dr. Virendra Kumar recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Swachh Bharat Mission on October 2, 2014, marking a turning point in India’s sanitation narrative. “The Swachh Bharat campaign transformed cleanliness from a government programme into a mass movement. It gave long-overdue recognition to sanitation workers, who are the true agents of change in our cities and villages,” he said.

He noted that today, India’s sanitation ecosystem has evolved from traditional manual systems to modern, mechanized cleaning methods, reducing occupational hazards and improving efficiency. The government’s efforts, he said, are not only focused on improving sanitation infrastructure but also on ensuring social justice, financial inclusion, and health protection for sanitation workers and their families.

“The welfare of sanitation workers is integral to social justice. They are the backbone of our urban hygiene and environmental health, and our government is committed to uplifting their living standards through comprehensive reforms,” Dr. Kumar emphasized.

Promoting Awareness Through Creative Outreach

In a unique initiative, the Ministry organized a fashion show featuring sanitation workers, where they demonstrated the correct use of modern cleaning tools, safety gear, and PPE kits. The event sought to create awareness about occupational safety standards and the importance of mechanization in sanitation work.

This innovative format drew appreciation from the audience, which included officials, stakeholders, and community members. The show symbolized the empowerment and pride of sanitation workers, reinforcing the message that dignity and safety must go hand in hand in public service.

Empowerment Through Collaboration

The event saw the participation of several key dignitaries and officials, including:

Shri Prabhat Kumar Singh , Managing Director, National Safai Karamcharis Finance and Development Corporation (NSKFDC) ;

Shri Birjesh Manekar , State Nodal Officer;

Shri Mohammad Shabeer, IAS , Sub-Divisional Officer; and

Shri Daulat Sardesai, Deputy Director, Department of Social Justice, Goa.

They reiterated the central government’s commitment to empowering sanitation workers through financial inclusion, education assistance for their children, and access to affordable healthcare.

Dr. Virendra Kumar also lauded the NSKFDC for its continued efforts in providing micro-finance support, skill development, and entrepreneurial training to sanitation workers and manual scavengers, helping them transition to safer, sustainable livelihoods.

A Step Toward Inclusive and Dignified Growth

The Minister concluded by affirming that the welfare of sanitation workers is central to the government’s inclusive development agenda. “A clean India cannot exist without the well-being of those who keep it clean. The NAMASTE Scheme is a step towards ensuring dignity, safety, and social justice for every sanitation worker in the country,” he said.

He called on citizens, local authorities, and civil society organizations to work collectively in recognizing and respecting the contribution of sanitation workers, thereby advancing India’s goal of a clean, safe, and equitable society.