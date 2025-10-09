Legal Showdown Over National Guard Deployment: States Challenge Federal Move

In a mounting legal battle, multiple states are contesting the federal deployment of the National Guard in various cities, including Portland and Chicago. Governors opposing the plan argue that it infringes on constitutional norms and jeopardizes local safety.

Ahead of court hearings, legal arguments have been presented pointing to potential overreach of federal power. The states emphasize that such actions undermine state authority and escalate tensions, particularly in Portland, a focal point of this legal fracas.

Protests continue amid concerns that the presence of National Guard troops may elevate unrest. The contentious deployment, labeled by some as politically motivated, is at the heart of four lawsuits against the federal administration, highlighting a sharp division over government control versus local autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)