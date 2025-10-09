Kerala Forms SIT for Sabarimala Temple Gold Irregularity Investigation

In compliance with the Kerala High Court's recent directive, the Kerala government has established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to scrutinize alleged irregularities associated with the diminished weight of gold-clad copper plates on Sabarimala temple's Dwarapalaka idols.

The newly formed SIT will be helmed by H Venkatesh, the Additional Director General of Police (Crime Branch and Law and Order), to delve into the circumstances surrounding the removal of the gold covering of the idols flanking the Sreekovil.

The team, comprising officers like S Sasidharan of KEPA, Thrissur, alongside inspectors Aneesh and Biju Radhakrishnan, is set to follow through on the High Court's directives. This probe follows preliminary investigations ordered after an electroplating process reduced the idols' weight, raising concerns over potential malpractice.

