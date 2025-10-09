Telangana HC Halts Local Elections Over Controversial Reservation Order

The Telangana High Court has issued a significant ruling, placing an interim stay on a contentious government order that sought to provide 42% reservation to Backward Classes in local bodies.

This ruling affects upcoming elections, as the poll notification was reliant on the increased reservations which breach the Supreme Court's 50% cap on total reservations, a move the petitioners argue is legally unsound.

The division bench, led by Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, has instructed the Telangana government to present its response within four weeks, halting all electoral processes until a decision is made.

