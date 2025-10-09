India-UK Unveil Strategic Defence Initiatives

In a significant move to bolster defence cooperation, India and the United Kingdom announced a series of initiatives to enhance India's air defence capabilities. This includes a government-to-government agreement for the supply of lightweight multirole missile systems, a step hailed by both nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart, Keir Starmer, revealed these plans following detailed bilateral talks. Modi emphasized the multifaceted dimensions of Indo-UK ties, extending beyond defence to education and innovation.

Furthermore, Indian Air Force instructors will now integrate with the UK's Royal Air Force training, a move that underscores the deepening strategic partnership. Both leaders condemned terrorism and pledged concerted efforts to combat violent extremism, particularly following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack.

