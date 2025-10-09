India-UK Unveil Strategic Defence Initiatives
India and the UK have announced new initiatives to strengthen defence ties, including a lightweight missile supply deal and collaborations on naval propulsion tech. Modi and Starmer also condemned terrorism jointly, pledging enhanced cooperation against terrorism. Integration of Indian pilots into RAF training was also affirmed.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to bolster defence cooperation, India and the United Kingdom announced a series of initiatives to enhance India's air defence capabilities. This includes a government-to-government agreement for the supply of lightweight multirole missile systems, a step hailed by both nations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart, Keir Starmer, revealed these plans following detailed bilateral talks. Modi emphasized the multifaceted dimensions of Indo-UK ties, extending beyond defence to education and innovation.
Furthermore, Indian Air Force instructors will now integrate with the UK's Royal Air Force training, a move that underscores the deepening strategic partnership. Both leaders condemned terrorism and pledged concerted efforts to combat violent extremism, particularly following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
President Trump's peace plan will bring relief to hostages, civilian population in Gaza and whole world: UK PM Starmer.
The deal is a real breakthrough: UK PM Starmer on US President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan.
India on track to become 3rd largest economy by 2028, UK perfectly placed to be partner in that journey: UK PM Keir Starmer in Mumbai.
Three new Bollywood blockbusters will be made in UK: British PM Starmer.
British universities will set up campuses in India: UK PM Starmer.