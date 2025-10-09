Left Menu

Historic Ceasefire: Hope for Peace in Gaza

Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire agreement, facilitated by indirect talks in Egypt, to end the war in Gaza. The deal includes the release of Israeli hostages and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. The ceasefire, yet to be ratified by Israel, is a significant diplomatic move endorsed by global mediators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 19:32 IST
In a landmark development on Thursday, Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas reached a ceasefire agreement aimed at ending the conflict in Gaza. The pivotal agreement, which involves the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, serves as a fundamental aspect of U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace strategy.

The agreement was the result of intense indirect negotiations held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Under its terms, hostilities will cease and Israel will begin a partial withdrawal from Gaza. Meanwhile, Hamas will release all remaining Israeli hostages, signaling a significant move towards stabilizing the region.

Celebrations erupted in both Gaza and Israel, although tensions remain with the ceasefire pending ratification by the Israeli government. The success of the deal is being hailed as a major diplomatic victory for President Trump, with widespread support from both Arab and Western nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

