EU Eyes Role in Gaza Peace Plan

The European Union is considering its involvement in the Gaza peace plan, as stated by EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas. This comes after a ceasefire agreement was signed between Israel and Hamas, facilitated by U.S. President Donald Trump. The deal involves exchanging hostages and prisoners.

Updated: 09-10-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 20:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The European Union has expressed its readiness to engage in discussions on contributing to the Gaza peace plan. This was confirmed by the bloc's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, before a Paris conference on the matter.

An agreement was reached on Thursday between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas for a ceasefire. This arrangement, a component of U.S. President Donald Trump's initiative, also includes the freeing of Israeli hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners.

"This is the best chance we have," said Kallas, emphasizing the importance of this opportunity to achieve peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

