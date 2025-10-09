Left Menu

French Bonds Steady Amid Political Turmoil

French bonds maintained gains amid optimism that the country could avoid snap elections and secure a budget agreement. This follows talks led by caretaker Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, who resigned earlier after unsuccessful financial negotiations. Meanwhile, ECB holds steady on interest rates amidst economic volatility.

French bonds retained their gains on Thursday, reflecting optimism about avoiding a snap election and achieving budget consensus, following discussions between caretaker Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu and other political leaders.

Lecornu resigned earlier this week after failing to reach agreements on stabilizing France's finances, prompting President Emmanuel Macron to intervene in hopes of defusing the political crisis.

The European Central Bank's recent meeting minutes show no rush to cut interest rates, despite increased economic uncertainty, leaving investors cautious amid France's budget deficit concerns.

