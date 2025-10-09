Paris Summit: Shaping Gaza's Post-War Future Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Key European and Arab leaders gathered in Paris to strategize on shaping the future of Gaza, following a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas brokered by the U.S. Discussions centered on post-war governance, international support, and the implementation of a comprehensive peace plan.

French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the meeting's role in complementing the U.S. plan, aiming to establish a sustainable post-war strategy. International leaders, including Qatar's Prime Minister and the Egyptian and Turkish foreign ministers, discussed governance and demilitarization of Gaza.

The absence of a U.S. representative underscored geopolitical tensions, with Israel's Foreign Minister criticizing the summit as unnecessarily harmful. The conference occurs amidst calls for a two-state solution and complex international relations impacting the process.

