Paris Summit: Shaping Gaza's Post-War Future Amid Geopolitical Tensions
In Paris, key European and Arab leaders convened to strategize Gaza's post-war scenario following a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, initiated by the U.S. The discussions focused on governance, international support, and implementing a peace plan, amid geopolitical dynamics and criticisms from Israeli officials.
Key European and Arab leaders gathered in Paris to strategize on shaping the future of Gaza, following a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas brokered by the U.S. Discussions centered on post-war governance, international support, and the implementation of a comprehensive peace plan.
French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the meeting's role in complementing the U.S. plan, aiming to establish a sustainable post-war strategy. International leaders, including Qatar's Prime Minister and the Egyptian and Turkish foreign ministers, discussed governance and demilitarization of Gaza.
The absence of a U.S. representative underscored geopolitical tensions, with Israel's Foreign Minister criticizing the summit as unnecessarily harmful. The conference occurs amidst calls for a two-state solution and complex international relations impacting the process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ceasefire Countdown: Israeli Government Greenlights Gaza Agreement
Palestinians Stand Firm on Armed Resistance, Says Senior Hamas Official
Trump's Neutral Stance on Middle East Peace Efforts
Aid Standoff: Flotilla's 250 Tons Blocked at Israeli Ports
Trump's Bold Middle East Peace Initiative: Hostage Release and Signing Ceremony