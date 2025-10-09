Left Menu

US Imposes Sanctions to Thwart Iran's Oil Trade

The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on 50 entities, including ships and companies from UAE, Hong Kong, and China, for facilitating Iranian oil shipments. These measures are intended to cut off Iran's oil exports, targeting entities key to Iran's petroleum trade, and aiming to curb Tehran's nuclear activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-10-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 21:21 IST
US Imposes Sanctions to Thwart Iran's Oil Trade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration on Thursday took a significant step by imposing sanctions on 50 entities, including companies and ships from the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, and China. These entities were allegedly facilitating the shipment of Iranian oil and the sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

The sanctions target two dozen 'shadow fleet' vessels, a China-based crude oil terminal, and a non-state-owned Chinese refinery. According to the Treasury Department, these entities play a crucial role in enabling Iran to export petroleum products, aiding its government financially.

The move, part of President Trump's strategy, aims to limit Iran's oil exports to zero, thereby reducing Tehran's capacity for nuclear proliferation. The United Nations also reinstated sanctions over Iran's nuclear program, exacerbating the economic challenges faced by Iranian citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy of Injustice: The Case of IPS Officer's Passing

Tragedy of Injustice: The Case of IPS Officer's Passing

 India
2
Palisades Fire Suspect to Remain Jailed Amid Arson Concerns

Palisades Fire Suspect to Remain Jailed Amid Arson Concerns

 United States
3
Canara HSBC Life Insurance's IPO Receives Rs 750 Crore Boost from Anchor Investors

Canara HSBC Life Insurance's IPO Receives Rs 750 Crore Boost from Anchor Inv...

 India
4
Tragic Turn: IPS Officer's Final Note Sparks Outrage

Tragic Turn: IPS Officer's Final Note Sparks Outrage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025