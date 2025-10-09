Bihar to Maharashtra: Unveiling the Rs 21 Crore Bank Heist Network

In a dramatic turn of events, four individuals have been apprehended for their involvement in the audacious theft of cash and gold jewellery worth Rs 21 crore from a State Bank of India branch in Chadchan. The bank robbery, which took place last month, involved a group of masked men armed with firearms and knives.

Crucial arrests include Rakesh Kumar Sahani, Rajkumar Ramlal Paswan, and Rakshak Kumar from Samastipur, Bihar. An unidentified prime suspect from Maharashtra executed reconnaissance missions and managed the heist's intricate planning. His arrest on October 7 led to the recovery of gold bangles and infrastructural resources pivotal to the crime.

Law enforcement continues its pursuit of remaining suspects as they recover fragments of the stolen wealth. Investigative breakthroughs reveal the firearms' origins in Bihar and highlight a car crash in Solapur, Maharashtra, exposing further connections. This investigation showcases inter-state criminal operations orchestrating such monumental heists.

(With inputs from agencies.)