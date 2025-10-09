Police Bust Major Marijuana Smuggling Operation

Authorities have successfully intercepted a major drug smuggling operation on Thursday, apprehending three individuals and seizing a significant haul of marijuana.

A team from the Mataundh police station halted a truck carrying three quintals of dried marijuana worth an estimated Rs 2.5 to 3 crore, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Shivraj.

The smugglers, identified as Anjani, Chandan, and Raees, were reportedly transporting the narcotics from Odisha to Banda via Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. Law enforcement has seized the vehicle, and investigations into the broader network continue.