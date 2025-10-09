Left Menu

Revolutionizing Elections: 'One Nation One Election' Proposal Gains Momentum

Union Minister Jitendra Singh advocates for 'One Nation One Election', asserting that multiple elections hinder India's growth. He highlights the benefits of simultaneous elections, citing examples from the USA, and stresses the support from the Ram Nath Kovind-led committee's report. Political opposition, waste of resources, and governance issues are highlighted.

  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized the drawbacks of holding multiple elections across India, labeling them as hindrances to the nation's consistent growth. Speaking at the University of Jammu, he argued that such a system causes policy paralysis and strains financial resources.

Highlighting examples from American history, Singh noted that the USA adheres to a strict four-year presidential term, even in tumultuous times, and India should aim for similar stability. He referenced findings from a report by the Ram Nath Kovind committee indicating public favor towards simultaneous elections.

The minister criticized political parties for opposing this reform due to vested interests, arguing that the ongoing cycle of elections detracts from effective governance and encourages short-term populism. Calling students to action, he aspired for youth involvement in shaping future electoral reforms and leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

