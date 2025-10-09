Revolutionizing Elections: 'One Nation One Election' Proposal Gains Momentum

Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized the drawbacks of holding multiple elections across India, labeling them as hindrances to the nation's consistent growth. Speaking at the University of Jammu, he argued that such a system causes policy paralysis and strains financial resources.

Highlighting examples from American history, Singh noted that the USA adheres to a strict four-year presidential term, even in tumultuous times, and India should aim for similar stability. He referenced findings from a report by the Ram Nath Kovind committee indicating public favor towards simultaneous elections.

The minister criticized political parties for opposing this reform due to vested interests, arguing that the ongoing cycle of elections detracts from effective governance and encourages short-term populism. Calling students to action, he aspired for youth involvement in shaping future electoral reforms and leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)