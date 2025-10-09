Left Menu

Telangana High Court Stalls 42% BC Reservation in Local Elections

The Telangana High Court has issued an interim stay on the state government's order to provide 42% reservation for Backward Classes in local body elections. The court's decision halts the election process and challenges arise regarding the Supreme Court's reservation limits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-10-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 22:32 IST
Telangana High Court Stalls 42% BC Reservation in Local Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana High Court on Thursday issued an interim stay against a Government Order (GO) intended to provide a 42% reservation for Backward Classes (BC) in local bodies, a move seen as controversial by the state's opposition.

The court's decision led to the Telangana State Election Commission suspending election activities until further notice. This comes after a division bench, including Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin, heard petitions challenging the Congress-initiated order. The bench directed the government to submit a reply within four weeks.

Counsel K Vivek Reddy pointed out that the GO exceeds the Supreme Court's 50% ceiling on total reservations, also breaching the so-called Triple Test. The government's next move could involve approaching the Supreme Court to vacate the stay. Meanwhile, the election delay is affecting the release of central funds, according to BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, as political leaders debate the ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Family Feud Turns Fatal in Jharkhand: Woman Axed to Death

Family Feud Turns Fatal in Jharkhand: Woman Axed to Death

 India
2
Serbia's Energy Struggle Amid U.S.-Russia Sanctions Standoff

Serbia's Energy Struggle Amid U.S.-Russia Sanctions Standoff

 Serbia
3
Belgian Politicians Targeted: Foiled Terror Plot

Belgian Politicians Targeted: Foiled Terror Plot

 Global
4
Market Stumbles as Investors Brace for Earnings Season Amid Rate Uncertainty

Market Stumbles as Investors Brace for Earnings Season Amid Rate Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025