Telangana High Court Stalls 42% BC Reservation in Local Elections

The Telangana High Court on Thursday issued an interim stay against a Government Order (GO) intended to provide a 42% reservation for Backward Classes (BC) in local bodies, a move seen as controversial by the state's opposition.

The court's decision led to the Telangana State Election Commission suspending election activities until further notice. This comes after a division bench, including Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin, heard petitions challenging the Congress-initiated order. The bench directed the government to submit a reply within four weeks.

Counsel K Vivek Reddy pointed out that the GO exceeds the Supreme Court's 50% ceiling on total reservations, also breaching the so-called Triple Test. The government's next move could involve approaching the Supreme Court to vacate the stay. Meanwhile, the election delay is affecting the release of central funds, according to BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, as political leaders debate the ramifications.

