Belgium Thwarts Terror Plot Against Politicians

Belgium's federal public prosecutor's office announced the successful prevention of a terrorist plot aimed at the nation's politicians. The thwarted terror cell had been planning a jihadist-inspired attack, targeting high-profile figures.

Belgian newspapers have reported that Prime Minister Bart de Wever was included on the list of intended targets, although authorities have not confirmed specific names in the official statement.

The prosecutor's office released a statement expressing the gravity of the planned attack and the significance of thwarting it before it could be executed. Further investigations are underway to ensure the safety and security of political leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)