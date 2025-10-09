Left Menu

Belgium Thwarts Terror Plot Against Politicians

Belgium's federal prosecutor has announced the disruption of a terror cell planning an attack on the country's politicians, with Prime Minister Bart de Wever reportedly among those targeted. The plot had jihadist motivations, according to authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 09-10-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 22:43 IST
Belgium Thwarts Terror Plot Against Politicians
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Belgium's federal public prosecutor's office announced the successful prevention of a terrorist plot aimed at the nation's politicians. The thwarted terror cell had been planning a jihadist-inspired attack, targeting high-profile figures.

Belgian newspapers have reported that Prime Minister Bart de Wever was included on the list of intended targets, although authorities have not confirmed specific names in the official statement.

The prosecutor's office released a statement expressing the gravity of the planned attack and the significance of thwarting it before it could be executed. Further investigations are underway to ensure the safety and security of political leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Family Feud Turns Fatal in Jharkhand: Woman Axed to Death

Family Feud Turns Fatal in Jharkhand: Woman Axed to Death

 India
2
Serbia's Energy Struggle Amid U.S.-Russia Sanctions Standoff

Serbia's Energy Struggle Amid U.S.-Russia Sanctions Standoff

 Serbia
3
Belgian Politicians Targeted: Foiled Terror Plot

Belgian Politicians Targeted: Foiled Terror Plot

 Global
4
Market Stumbles as Investors Brace for Earnings Season Amid Rate Uncertainty

Market Stumbles as Investors Brace for Earnings Season Amid Rate Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025