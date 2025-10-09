Left Menu

Belgian Police Foil Jihadi-Inspired Attack Plot

Belgian police arrested three men in Antwerp suspected of planning a jihadi-style attack on politicians. During searches, a non-operational homemade bomb and materials for creating attack devices, including a 3D printer, were found. Two suspects remain in custody, while the third has been released.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 09-10-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 23:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Police in Belgium have detained three men accused of plotting a jihadi-style attack targeting the nation's politicians, with federal prosecutors revealing the discovery of a homemade bomb at one suspect's residence.

The suspects, all from Antwerp, were apprehended following searches conducted by police, supported by bomb-sniffing dogs, under orders from an anti-terrorism judge. The investigation centers around charges of attempted terrorist murder and involvement in a terrorist group.

During the raids, authorities found an inoperative improvised explosive device, steel balls, and a 3D printer likely meant for manufacturing attack components. Additionally, evidence suggested plans to construct a drone carrying explosives. Two men remain in custody for questioning, while the third has been released.

