Belgian Police Foil Jihadi-Inspired Attack Plot

Police in Belgium have detained three men accused of plotting a jihadi-style attack targeting the nation's politicians, with federal prosecutors revealing the discovery of a homemade bomb at one suspect's residence.

The suspects, all from Antwerp, were apprehended following searches conducted by police, supported by bomb-sniffing dogs, under orders from an anti-terrorism judge. The investigation centers around charges of attempted terrorist murder and involvement in a terrorist group.

During the raids, authorities found an inoperative improvised explosive device, steel balls, and a 3D printer likely meant for manufacturing attack components. Additionally, evidence suggested plans to construct a drone carrying explosives. Two men remain in custody for questioning, while the third has been released.