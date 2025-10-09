In Memory of Justice: Robert Badinter's Legacy at the Pantheon
President Emmanuel Macron inaugurated a cenotaph for Robert Badinter at the Pantheon in Paris to honor the former justice minister's contributions, notably the abolition of the death penalty in France. Badinter's legacy continues to inspire movements against capital punishment and racial discrimination.
President Emmanuel Macron commemorated Robert Badinter by unveiling a cenotaph at the Pantheon in Paris on Thursday. Badinter, who passed away in February 2024, is celebrated for his pivotal role in abolishing the death penalty in France, a move that marked a significant shift in the nation's justice system.
The cenotaph features Badinter's legal gown, beloved books, and a transcript of his renowned parliamentary speech that helped end capital punishment. While his physical remains rest in Bagneux cemetery, the monument immortalizes his enduring influence on French law and societal values.
During the ceremony, Macron praised Badinter's unwavering dedication to justice and human rights, emphasizing his efforts to combat capital punishment and racial discrimination. Badinter's commitment to these ideals has solidified his status as a moral compass in France and beyond.
(With inputs from agencies.)
